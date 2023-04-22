NEW YORK (AP) — TV personalities Gayle King and Charles Barkley will headline a new prime-time weekly CNN show. The network made the announcement Saturday. A statement from CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht says the show titled “King Charles” will exemplify an exciting new way to deliver “culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities.” The show will debut in the fall. Licht said King will continue to anchor ”CBS Mornings.” Former NBA star Barkley will continue his current role at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. The announcement comes as CNN tries to engineer a turnaround amid falling ratings.

