BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, which took place at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot, was recently recognized as one of the top 5 PRCA Small Market Rodeos for 2023.

There are nearly 500 eligible rodeos nationwide in this category.

Since the Fair became a PRCA-sanctioned event in 2012 and appointed the award-winning Powder River Rodeo & D&H Cattle as their stock contractor, the Gem State Classic has been recognized and awarded for its outstanding performance year after year. The crowning glory came in 2019 when it won the prestigious PRCA Small Market Rodeo of the Year award.

The winner of the 2023 title will be announced in December.