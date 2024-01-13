CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa says more than 50 countries support its case at the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Others, including the United States, the U.K. and Germany, have strongly rejected South Africa’s allegations. Many more have remained silent. The world’s reaction to the landmark case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague shows a predictable global split when it comes to the inextricable problem of Israel and the Palestinians. The vast majority of countries backing South Africa’s allegations against Israel are from the Arab world and Africa.

