ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state senator says he’s seeking to make it harder for people to challenge the qualifications of individual voters, but opponents warn he’s only going to enable more baseless attacks. Senate Ethics Committee Chairman Max Burns says his bill would add some standards for county election boards to uphold challenges and remove voters. The committee didn’t vote on the bill Tuesday, but it could move forward in the closing days of Georgia’s 2024 legislative session. It’s part of a continuing ferment over election laws in Georgia. One of the biggest consequences of a 2021 law has been the rise of mass voter challenges in Georgia.

