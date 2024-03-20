ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man is scheduled to be put to death in what would be the state’s first execution in more than four years. Willie James Pye was convicted of killing his former girlfriend Alicia Lynn Yarbrough three decades ago. The planned lethal injection using the sedative pentobarbital is set to happen at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the state prison in Jackson. Pye, who’s 59, would be the first person executed in Georgia since January 2020.

