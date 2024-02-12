Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to offer aid to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to control illegal crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border. The move would come as fellow Republican Abbott pursues a showdown with the Biden administration over immigration enforcement. Kemp has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday as Georgia’s Republican-led Legislature pushes through resolutions condemning President Joe Biden’s border policy. Identically worded resolutions say lawmakers would back any effort by Kemp to “allocate resources and assistance to the protection of the southern border.” The sharply partisan resolutions are progressing in an election year not only for president, but for all of Georgia’s 236 legislative seats as well.

