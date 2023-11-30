ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans are pushing forward new legislative maps that would preserve their majorities in the state House and Senate. But they’re still not revealing how they want to redraw Georgia’s 14 congressional districts. State House and Senate committees on Thursday passed maps for their respective chambers on party-line votes. Both bills advance to their full chambers and could be debated on Friday. Lawmakers are meeting in special session after a federal judge ruled that Georgia’s legislative and congressional districts illegally diluted Black voting power. The judge ordered Georgia lawmakers to draw additional Black majority districts. That includes one in Congress, two in the state Senate and five in the state House.

