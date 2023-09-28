ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Senate Caucus is suspending a GOP state senator after an uproar over his plan to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting former President Donald Trump. The caucus announced Thursday that it was indefinitely suspending state Sen. Colton Moore of Trenton, who represents a district in Georgia’s northwest corner. Caucus leaders say he broke internal rules. Moore says he’s not giving up his fight and says fellow Republicans are “acting like children.” It’s the latest display of the divide in Georgia’s Republican Party over Trump and his actions after the 2020 election.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.