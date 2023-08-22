ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s second-largest school district says it has removed two books from 20 school libraries, saying the books had “highly inappropriate, sexually explicit content.” The announcement was sent in an electronic message to parents in some Cobb County schools on Monday. It comes days after the Republican-majority school board voted 4-3 along party lines to fire a teacher for reading a book about gender identity to fifth-grade students. Book removals have surged since 2020, part of a backlash to what kids read and discuss in public schools. Cobb County didn’t respond to questions about who asked the books be removed or if the district intends to remove additional books.

