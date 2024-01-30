ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say court and other systems in Georgia’s most populous county were hacked over the weekend, interrupting routine operations. A Fulton County official says phone, court and tax systems are experiencing a “widespread system outage” from a “cybersecurity incident.” The online court filing system remained inaccessible Tuesday. Attempts to reach it were greeted by a message saying it was “temporarily unavailable.” The county district attorney says a racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and others is unaffected. Officials say material related to the alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia is kept in a separate system that was not hacked.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.