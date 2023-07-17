Georgia’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block a district attorney from prosecuting him for his actions in wake of the 2020 election. The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday unanimously shot down a motion by Trump’s attorneys asking the court to intervene. The Supreme Court noted a similar legal motion by Trump is still pending in a lower court and said the former president “makes no showing that he has been prevented fair access to the ordinary channels.” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia.

