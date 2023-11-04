BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa has reported that the airport in the northern city of Hamburg has been closed to passengers and flights have been canceled after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises. Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle on Saturday night and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said that the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction. Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car. Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that state and federal police officers were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

