ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — A German man in a bulletproof vest has been arrested after he tried to enter the U.S. Embassy in Paraguay without proper documents and police later found two guns and ammunition in his vehicle. The man, identified as Philipp Kolberg, told authorities he wanted to request political asylum because he was receiving threats, said Paraguayan police commander Gilberto Fleitas. “According to Kolberg’s version, he called the embassy asking to speak to a diplomatic representative but the person who attended his call said he should contact the German embassy,” said Fleitas. Kolberg was arrested by police and private guards because he didn’t have an appointment or documents.

