BERLIN (AP) — A court in eastern Germany has sentenced a 28-year-old woman to five years and three months in prison for taking part in a series of attacks on neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists over a period of two years. The Dresden regional court on Wednesday convicted the student of membership in a criminal organization and serious bodily harm. Prosecutors accused her of “militant extreme-left ideology” and conceiving the idea of attacks on far-right individuals in Leipzig and nearby towns. Three men are alleged to have joined up with her were sentenced to between 27 months and 39 months. Far-left groups have announced plans to protest the verdict, prompting police to built up a large presence in Leipzig in anticipation of unrest.

