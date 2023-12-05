BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a German man accused of forming an armed group to oppose government measures against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 has been arrested in Portugal. Prosecutors said Tuesday that the 39-year-old man most recently lived in Bavaria and was charged in June. He is accused along with two others of forming a criminal organization and an armed group named “Paladin” in early 2021 which prosecutors said aimed to act against coronavirus measures. Prosecutors said the suspect is accused of producing weapon parts with a 3D printer and holding training sessions with the group’s other members. But no evidence has emerged of plans for any attack.

