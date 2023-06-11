BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A German shepherd that was injured during a rocket attack in northeastern Ukraine is now training with the police department in Hungary’s capital. Three-year-old Rambo accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. Shrapnel blew away pieces of skull, damaged his jaw and severely mangled. in Budapest, the dog is learning to interact with children, older adults and disabled people at police demonstrations and rehabilitation institutions. The senior officer who adopted Rambo says that “one can see through him that you can live a full life even when injured, and can be a useful member of society and do very diverse things.”

