BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted five men over the theft of 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum in 2019. German news agency dpa reported that they were given prison sentences of between four years and four months and six years and three months. One defendant was acquitted. The Dresden state court ruled that the five men — aged 24 to 29 — were responsible for the break-in at the city’s Green Vault Museum, and the theft of 21 pieces of jewelry with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros.

