PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has described China as increasingly becoming a “systemic rival” on the world stage. With China’s top diplomat touring Europe this week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also called on China on Wednesday to use its global clout to push for peace in Ukraine. Baerbock said Germany wants to work in partnership with China “everywhere it’s possible” but that it would be naive to ignore the risk of ending up in a position of economic or strategic reliance. She also urged Beijing to explicitly name Russia as the aggressor in the war in Ukraine since Moscow could end the conflict by withdrawing its troops.

