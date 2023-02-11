BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — As you prepare to file your 2022 Idaho income tax return, the Idaho State Tax Commission offers the following tips to help you get your refund faster.

Make sure you’ve received all your W-2s or other required information before filing your return. You can file an amended return to add this missing information, but not having it to begin with can delay your refund by weeks or months. Review your return for accuracy before sending it. Missing or unclear information can delay your refund by months: Check for correct Social Security numbers.

Verify banking information if using direct deposit.

Update your address if you’ve moved.

E-filers: Make sure you enter your W-2 information correctly.

Paper filers: Make sure you include your W-2s and your federal return. E-file the tax return and use direct deposit to get the fastest possible refund. Also, provide your driver’s license or identification card number when you e-file to get your refund processed faster. If you receive a letter from the Tax Commission asking for information, respond to it quickly so your refund can continue being processed.

Find more tips at tax.idaho.gov/refundinfo.

Typical Refund Timeframes:

Expect your refund about seven to eight weeks after you receive acknowledgement that the state has your tax return. Paper filers: Expect your refund about 10-11 weeks after the Tax Commission receives your return.

Refund Exceptions

It takes about three weeks to enter new filers into the Tax Commission’s system. Until that happens, the Tax Commission will report your return as “not entered in system.” Add those three weeks to the estimates above to determine your refund timeframe. If you get a letter asking for more information: Your refund will be delayed until the Tax Commission gets the requested information. It then will take about six more weeks to finish the process.

Visit tax.idaho.gov to check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

The deadline to file 2022 income taxes is Tuesday, April 18.