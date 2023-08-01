SpongeBob and Slimetime are coming to the Super Bowl. The NFL and CBS Sports have announced that this season’s Super Bowl will have a kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon. It will be the first time the Super Bowl has had an alternate telecast on another network. CBS has the rights to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. The Super Bowl broadcast will mark the third time an NFL playoff game has aired on Nickelodeon. It had a wild-card round game during the 2020 and ’21 seasons.

