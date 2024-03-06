BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – People are asking our newsroom what is happening with the old Blackfoot Municipal Pool. They want to know why the building is left unused and where the money that once funded it has gone. They also want to know why the city doesn’t just sell the pool to a private company.

The building is next to Blackfoot High School with an Olympic-sized pool inside. The pool was closed in 2019 when maintenance costs went over budget and several bonds to keep it open failed.

To get answers, we spoke with city and school leaders about the building. We will share those answers tonight on Local News 8 at 6 p.m.