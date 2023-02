By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

Ghana international soccer player Christian Atsu is still missing after the earthquake in Turkey despite earlier reports he had been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building and taken to a hospital. Atsu’s club and agent say they haven’t been able to confirm the former Chelsea and Newcastle forward is at a hospital. Atsu plays for the Hatayspor club in the southern Turkish city of Antakya. The city is near the epicenter of the earthquake that struck in the early hours of Monday and devastated the region. More than 17,000 people have been killed.