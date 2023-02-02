By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

Growing up in Coronado, California, former water polo pro Asante Prince was often the only Black face in the pool. Today, he’s training young players in Ghana, a country where swimming pools are rare and the ocean is seen as dangerous. With roughly 80 players and seven teams, the Awutu Winton Water Polo Club could help bring more diversity to the Olympics’ oldest team sport, which has wrestled with the issue for decades, much like aquatics in general. Egypt and South Africa are the only African countries that have played men’s water polo at the Olympics.