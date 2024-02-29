ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — A bill which criminalizes LGBTQ+ people in Ghana and their supporters has drawn international condemnation after it was passed by parliament, with the United Nations calling it “profoundly disturbing” and urging for it not to become law. The bill, which was voted through by parliament in the West African nation on Wednesday, criminalizes relationships, sexual activity and public displays of affection between members of the LGBTQ+ community. The bill has been sent to the president to be signed into law, but a Ghanaian rights group says it will continue advocating to get the bill thrown out, including by going to court.

