ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Former Ghanian President John Mahama says he thinks the current administration has mismanaged the economy and failed citizens of the West African nation. Mahama made the allegation a day after receiving the main opposition party’s nomination to seek the presidency next year. In his acceptance speech on Monday, Mahama accused the administration of incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of misusing public funds. The ex-president won the National Democratic Congress’s presidential primary with 98.9% of the vote. Ghana’s ailing economy is expected to be a key issue in the 2024 presidential election.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.