NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Esposito has been known to steal scenes and help create memorable TV moments mainly as a supporting actor. But the five-time Emmy nominee — four for supporting actor and one for guest actor — is now starring in “Parish,” AMC’s new crime drama. This mark’s his first role as a lead actor. The series follows Esposito’s character, Gray Parish, a former getaway driver-turned successful, law-abiding taxi cab entrepreneur whose life unravels after his son’s murder. The 65-year-old Esposito, who was first introduced to wide audiences through his work in Spike Lee Joints, is most recognized for his role as drug kingpin Gustavo Fring from “Breaking Bad” and its spinoff, “Better Call Saul.”

