HONG KONG (AP) — Two giant inflatable ducks are making a splash in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor, in the return of a pop-art project that sparked a frenzy in the city a decade ago. The two 18-meter-tall yellow ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman resemble the bath toys many played with in their childhood. Shortly after their launch, dozens of residents and tourists flocked to the promenade to snap photos of them. Hofman said he hopes his art will bring joy to the city. Local residents were also happy to see the ducks again, saying they could bring positivity to the city after the COVID-19 pandemic.

