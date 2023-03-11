By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Audiences for Sunday’s Oscars can expect stars to reunite from some of their favorite films. “Four Weddings and a Funeral” co-stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell will stand beside one another to present an award at the show, as will Harrison Ford and Glenn Close, the President and Vice President of the United States in “Air Force One,” and “Creed III” frenemies Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. The Associated Press got to take a peek inside Oscars rehearsals at the Dolby Theatre Saturday where the awards are fake and so are the winners.