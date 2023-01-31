By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A closely watched study by an anti-graft organization has found that most of the world continues to fail to fight corruption, with 95% of countries having made little to no progress since 2017. Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index, which measures the perception of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, also reported Tuesday that governments hampered by corruption lack the capacity to protect the people, while public discontent is more likely to turn into violence. The report ranks countries on a scale from a “highly corrupt” 0 to a “very clean” 100. Denmark is seen as least corrupt with 90 points. Somalia is at the bottom with 12 and South Sudan ties with Syria for second-to-last with 13.