By Stephanie Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The man convicted of killing a beloved corn vendor will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“Measly 100 bucks he was carrying that day,” Daisy Diaz, sister-in-law of the late vendor, said. “For 100 bucks, you’re going to do that? Take a light? You’re not a light. I’m sorry. He took our light.”

On Friday, Sept. 1, Milwaukee County Judge Ellen Brostrom acted on the state’s recommendation that 34-year-old Antione Alphonse get life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing of Filigonio Ramirez-Montez.

“You have crafted yourself the life of a criminal. Criminals either end up dead or in prison. I think you’re done. You’re done victimizing the community,” Judge Brostrom said.

Alphonse was on a two-week crime spree when he saw Ramirez-Montez, a local street vendor, pushing his cart northbound on S. 11 St. on Aug. 28, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, he was shot nine times.

“He spent his last moments of life on a dark street corner, having been robbed and shot by two men he didn’t know. It’s the most horrifying thing you can imagine experiencing,” Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan said.

Surveillance video shows Alphonse taunting Ramierz-Montez while shooting him.

“Mr. Alphonse, it’s true, you were mocking him. You were swearing at him, saying he was playing with your money, just an incredible level of entitlement. It wasn’t your money. It was his money,” Judge Brostrom said.

After his death, the community rallied to show their support as police worked to catch Ramierz-Montez’s killer, who Judge Brostrom said accepted no responsibility on Friday when he spoke during his sentencing.

“A lot of things are not true, what they say. It’s a story they make to make people believe. All I can say is, I ain’t the bad person they make me out to be,” Antoine Alphonse said.

Ramierz-Montez’s brother, who said Filigonio was a selfless person who always gave even when he had little, tells CBS 58 that this day brings some peace, even though his brother is not here to see it.

“The way they took his life is not human. As I told the judge, I forgive him, but I know there is a God, and God did his job,” Rameriz said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



