A Cameroonian man who survived the desert crossing between Tunisia and Libya says his wife and daughter died and are the migrants that appear in a graphic photo widely shared on social media. Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin says Tunisian authorities dumped him, wife Matyla Dosso, 6-year-old Marie and others at the border in the heat, without water. Nyimbilo collapsed and told his family to continue on. He eventually got to Libya but later saw the photo and identified his wife and daughter. Tunisian officials are conducting mass expulsions of Black migrants. Despite evidence of abuse, the EU has offered millions of euros to stabilize Tunisia and stop migrants trying to reach Europe. That didn’t stop Nyimbilo from trying. He now struggles to understand his loss.

By RENATA BRITO, ELAINE GANLEY and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.