Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been issued a one-game suspension without pay after stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis during the teams’ Monday night playoff game, the NBA announced.

“The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said Tuesday in a release.

As a result of the suspension, Green will miss Thursday‘s Game 3 of the Kings-Warriors playoff series. The Kings lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game — which the Kings won 114-106 in Sacramento — following the move, which appeared to occur as Sabonis was on the ground after falling.

While on the ground, Sabonis appeared to wrap his arms around Green’s leg and hold on as the Warriors player lifted his foot.

As the Warriors ran in the opposite direction down the court with the ball, Green appeared to stamp on Sabonis’ chest, leaving the Lithuanian writhing on the ground.

After a lengthy review by the officials — much of which Sabonis spent lying on the court receiving treatment — the Kings big man was handed a technical foul for holding Green’s leg while Green was given a flagrant 2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection.

After the contest, Green defended his actions, pointing to an incident in Game 1 of the series on Saturday involving Sacramento’s Malik Monk which he believed was similar.

“My leg got grabbed. The second time in two nights with the referees just watching,” he told reporters.

“(Referee) John Goble was looking at Monk hold my leg the last game and he just let it go, and Zach (Zarba) was clearly watching my leg get held this game and let it go, so I guess ankle grabbing is OK,” Greene said.

When asked what the referees had told him, Green responded: “The explanation was I stomped too hard.”

Sabonis downplayed the incident after the victory in which he racked up 24 points and nine rebounds.

“We’re both fighting for the rebound,” Sabonis said in his postgame interview on TNT. “We fell on each other. Stuff happens. It’s basketball. We’ve got to move on to the next play.”

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, X-rays of Sabonis’ ribs and lungs following the incident showed no signs of injury.

