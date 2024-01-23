Prosecutors attempting to link a Connecticut woman to the disappearance of her boyfriend’s estranged wife say items from Hartford trash receptacles show the connection between defendant Michelle Troconis and the victim. The case was the subject of a TV movie titled “Gone Mom.” Prosecutors presented evidence Tuesday that included a shirt, bra and zip ties recovered from the trash with a “blood-like” substance on them. Prosecutors previously showed the jury video of Troconis in a vehicle with boyfriend Fotis Dulos as he tossed trash into the same bins where the items were found. Dulos’ wife Jennifer Dulos disappeared in 2019. Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She maintains her innocence.

