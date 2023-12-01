LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Detroit-area businessman Sandy Pensler announced in a campaign video Friday that he will run for U.S. Senate in Michigan. It will be Pensler’s second GOP bid for a Senate seat in Michigan. He previously lost the Republican primary for that seat by over 9 percentage points in 2018. Pensler poured $5 million of his own money into that race. He now joins a crowded field of Republican candidates that includes former U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers and Peter Meijer and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin has led a field of Democratic candidates that also includes actor Hill Harper. In his campaign video, Pensler said it was time to take “the Senate back from the morons.”

