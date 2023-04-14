LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — In the days after a bank employee used an assault-style rifle to kill five coworkers, Republicans running for governor this year in Kentucky have been deflecting questions about gun legislation. They’ve turned to prayer and a focus on mental health services following this week’s mass shooting in Louisville. While GOP candidates are treading cautiously on a core issue for many Republican voters, some prominent Democrats are speaking out for action. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg implored state lawmakers to give his city more authority to shape its gun policies. Louisville has been plagued by gun violence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.