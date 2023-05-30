WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in Congress are locked in an escalating fight with the director of the FBI. The chairman of the House Oversight Committee says he plans to hold Wray in contempt of Congress over a record related to President Joe Biden and his family. Rep. James Comer says the FBI is withholding the record, which he claims is related to “an alleged criminal scheme” involving Biden and a foreign national. The FBI says it has made an “extraordinary” offer to let Republicans view the record under certain conditions. The White House calls the Republican effort “unfounded” and “politically motivated.”

