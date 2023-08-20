MADISON, Wis. (AP) — When Republican candidates for president gather for their first debate Wednesday in Milwaukee, the spotlight will not only be on them, but Wisconsin’s role as one of a shrinking handful of genuine battleground states. Republicans who chose Milwaukee not just for the first debate but the national convention in just 11 months are clearly aware of Wisconsin’s well-earned status as a swing state. Four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point here. Wisconsin stands with Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada as one of four widely accepted true battleground states that could swing either way. And it’s been that way in Wisconsin for more than 20 years.

