By The Associated Press
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brian Goracke scored 29 points as Montana State beat Idaho State 74-66 on Thursday night to begin Big Sky Conference play.
Goracke had eight rebounds for the Bobcats (6-6). Eddie Turner III scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Robert Ford III had 15 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.
The Bengals (4-8) were led by Miguel Tomley, who posted 19 points. Brayden Parker added 17 points for Idaho State. Maleek Arington also had 11 points, seven assists and two steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
