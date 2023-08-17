CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The BLM released its Rock Springs draft Resource Management Plan (RMP) Thursday.

The BLM Rock Springs Field Office began revising its 1997 Green River RMP in 2010, and the process has experienced significant delays ever since. With its Notice of Availability published on Thursday, August 17, the BLM announced more than 1.8 million acres, half of the 3.6 million acres of surface land managed by the Rock Springs Field Office, is proposed to be given special designation as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, or ACECs.

“Upon first glance, I am extremely disappointed, yet not surprised, by the redirection this Administration is taking with this draft,” Governor Gordon said. “Over a decade’s worth of work from Wyoming’s cooperating agencies, local stakeholders, and impacted industries seems to have fallen on the deaf ears of the federal BLM and its imperious agenda. I know I am not alone in my desire to review this draft with a fine-tooth comb. I will protect the interests of the State of Wyoming and make sure they pay attention to the good work being done at the state and local level as we move ahead.”

In the announcement, the BLM noted a 90-day comment period, ending on November 16, 2023. A 60-day comment period will be given specifically for the proposed ACECs included in the BLM’s preferred alternative. The draft RMP and information to comment can be found HERE.