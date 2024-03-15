CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) released the public draft of the Greater Sage-grouse multi-state Management Plan and the accompanying Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Thursday.

“This was long-awaited and given Wyoming’s leadership on sage-grouse management, I have been concerned about how well the BLM would respect state-led efforts,” Governor Gordon said. “While more analysis of this is needed, the first pass shows the BLM picked a preferred alternative that will allow for detailed comments that specifically addresses Wyoming’s concerns, including that the preferred alternative does not propose Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC) on top of our state identified core areas.”

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, Wyoming County Commissioners Association, Sage-grouse Implementation Team and the Governor’s Office have worked during the last year and a half to advocate for Wyoming’s interests and align the federal policy with Governor Gordon’s Sage-grouse Executive Order (EO).

Now the plan is out, there is latitude for comment around the preferred alternative. Wyoming state agencies are now beginning a deep dive into the hundreds of pages and will issue comments, as will the Governor’s Office.

“I appreciate the efforts of the Wyoming agencies and counties to provide comments and suggestions to BLM through the cooperative agency process,” Governor Gordon said. “Our leadership on this matter has shown state-led efforts are effective, as evidenced by Wyoming having more sage-grouse than any other state. Since this plan could have a disproportionate effect on Wyoming citizens and industries, any proposed BLM actions that do not align with the core areas established through our state-led process will be closely scrutinized. Wyoming maintains primary management authority of most wildlife, including sage-grouse, and deference should be given to our management processes, population assessments, identification of core areas, prudent use of no surface occupancy restrictions in mineral and oil and gas development and stewardship areas.”

Comments on the draft EIS are due in 90 days and comments are due on the possible ACEC in 60 days.