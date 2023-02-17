CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on one bill on Friday.

The Governor allowed the following bill to go into law without his signature.

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HEA0011 HB0024 State investments-compensation and relocation amendments.

The Governor has written a letter to accompany his action with the above bill, which is attached and may be viewed here.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2023 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.