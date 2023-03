CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 3 bills on Friday, March 10.

Thegovernor signed the following bills into law:

Enrolled Act Bill # Bill Title

HEA0086 HB0171 State land leases.

HEA0092 HB0093 Omnibus water bill-construction.

SEA0080 SF0174 Wyoming charter school authorizing board.

A list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2023 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.