CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony Thursday, March 2 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.
The ceremony is open to the public.
The governor will sign the following bills:
- Enrolled Act # Bill# Bill Title
- HEA0075 HB0099 Property tax refund program.
- HEA0076 HB0276 Shed antlers and horns conservation stamp.
- HEA0077 HB0123 Collection of antler or horns by residents and nonresidents.
- SEA0069 SF0079 Plan of safe care-newborns.
- SEA0072 SF0169 State shooting complex task force.
- SEA0073 SF0154 Energy authority project financing-refineries.
- SEA0074 SF0108 Court reporter fees-district court discretion.
- SEA0075 SF0112 Peer support counseling-confidentiality.