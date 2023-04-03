CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon and Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik have announced a second town hall meeting on Tuesday, April 4, at the Jeffrey Community Center in Rawlins.

Like the town hall in Pinedale, the forum focuses on providing an update on the status of Wyoming wildlife impacted by the extreme winter weather and obtaining residents’ input.

Wyoming residents, state legislators and local elected officials are invited to attend in person or virtually through Zoom. Following a brief presentation by the Wyoming Game and Fish, the meeting will go from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will be opened for questions and comments by the public.

You can join the town hall virtually with the information below:

Virtually

Join Zoom Webinar

Webinar ID: 835 5355 0566

Passcode: 045552