CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony on Wednesday Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.
The ceremony is open to the public.
The governor will sign the following bills:
|Bill No.
|Enrolled Act #
|Bill Title
|SF 0023
|SEA 0003
|Treatment courts – transfer to judicial branch.
|HB 0028
|HEA 0008
|Community College Capital Construction
|HB 0029
|HEA 0007
|Community College Funding- Distance Education Credit Hours