CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony on Wednesday Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.

The ceremony is open to the public.

The governor will sign the following bills:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title
SF 0023 SEA 0003  Treatment courts – transfer to judicial branch.
HB 0028 HEA 0008  Community College Capital Construction
HB 0029 HEA 0007 Community College Funding- Distance Education Credit Hours