BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of District Judge Cynthia Meyer to the Idaho Supreme Court Monday.

Meyer replaces Justice John R. Stegner who retired Oct. 31.

Meyer is the Administrative Judge for the First Judicial District, where she has served for eight years. Meyer was appointed to the First Judicial District in 2015 by former Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter.

Meyer attended the College of Idaho during her undergraduate studies and received her juris doctorate from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law. Before entering public office, Meyer practiced, and later became partner, with the Coeur d’Alene law firm James, Vernon, and Weeks, P.A. Meyer has nearly 30 years of experience representing individuals and businesses as litigation and general counsel. She additionally served as an adjunct instructor at North Idaho College between 2005 and 2009.

“Judge Meyer’s strong intellect and writing skills are just two qualities that will make her an excellent addition to the Idaho Supreme Court. Her appointment will bring representation from North Idaho to the statewide Idaho Supreme Court, and the materials I reviewed in considering her appointment are evidence she is widely respected by her peers and community as an intelligent, fair, and competent jurist,” Governor Little said.

Meyer is the second Idaho Supreme Court Justice appointed by Governor Little. She joins Justice Colleen Zahn, who Governor Little appointed to the bench in 2021, Chief Justice Richard Bevan, Justice Robyn Brody, and Justice Gregory Moeller.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of our beautiful state as Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court. I want to thank Governor Little for his faith in me and entrusting me with this awesome responsibility, and I want to thank my family for their unwavering support. I have loved every day that I have served the people of northern Idaho as a district judge of the First Judicial District. I will miss my colleagues and court staff tremendously. I am committed to upholding the principles that make our judicial system so strong: the rule of law, justice, and fairness; and I will serve with integrity, with respect and dignity, and with humility,” Meyer said.

Meyer will carry out the remainder of Justice Stegner’s term, which expires in January 2027.

“Justice Stegner was an esteemed member of the Idaho Supreme Court, whose extensive experience, dedication to justice, and love of Idaho has improved the lives of many Idahoans. I join many others in expressing deep appreciation for his 26 years of judicial service and wish him well in his retirement,” Governor Little said.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals, and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least four qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment.