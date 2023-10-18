BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A proclamation from Governor Brad Little seeks to make Idaho’s roads safer for students traveling on school buses.

By declaring October 16 – 20 School Bus Safety Week, Governor Little helps highlight the need for drivers to slow down, be aware of their surroundings and always watch for bus stop arms and signals.

School Bus Safety Week, in tandem with the State Department of Education’s Student Transportation Department, elevates the issue as the days get shorter and Idahoans once again encounter commutes that include school buses, crosswalks and school zones.

“You don’t have to have a student attending school to have a responsibility to be safe around our young people,” Critchfield said. “Our students have the right to get to and from school safely and everyone can play a role in minimizing danger around school buses, crosswalks and school zones. I am grateful for this proclamation from Governor Little.”

The governor’s proclamation is below.

School Bus Safety Week runs through Friday.