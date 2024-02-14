NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Governor Brad Little signed an executive order formally establishing Operation Esto Perpetua Wednesday.

Esto Perpetua is group made up of leaders in law enforcement, the tribes, legislators, local and community officials and others.

Governor Little first launched the group in 2022. At the time, its main task was getting drugs off our streets.

Wednesday’s executive order expands the group’s focus to include human trafficking with Governor Little making this statement about the growing problem.

“Human trafficking is modern day slavery. The cartel and other bad actors are taking advantage of our open border to manipulate and abuse the most vulnerable, including children,” Governor Little said. “Through this executive order, we will reconvene our Citizens Action Group to gather information about the severity of the threat of drugs and human trafficking in Idaho, as well as ideas to combat it and the needed tools to respond.”

Recommendations from the group will inform the State of Idaho’s budget and policy decisions to help save lives in the coming months and years.

You can view the executive order below.