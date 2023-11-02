IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new plan is underway with a new irrigation canal pipeline to recharge the Snake River Plain Aquifer.

Governor Brad Little was in Bonneville County Thursday to talk about the pipeline and what it means for Idaho.

It was funded in part by a grant from the governor’s”Leading Idaho Initiative” made to modernize Idaho’s water infrastructure statewide.

Enterprize Canal Company spearheaded the project.

The water from the canal will serve more than 2,700 acres of farmland throughout southeastI daho.

In addition to the canal,Enterprize is also developing three recharge basins near the pipeline project to divert water into the Snake River Plain Aquifer.

“Healthy aquifers benefit all who live, work and farm and tour here. This valley is where we raise children on family farms, where we provide for our families and neighbors through our recharge efforts,” Darrel Ker said. “This project has always been a pipe dream, but through governor little’s support and funding opportunities, this project is now a pipe reality.”

The new pipeline will increase water management flexibility, improve water conservation and enhance water reliability.

Construction has started and is scheduled to wrap-up sometime next year.