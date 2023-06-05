BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little has proclaimed June 5 – 9 as Summer Food Service Program Awareness Week.

The proclamation highlights Idaho students will once again have access to nutritious, healthy food options throughout the summer months with the program.

The program provides healthy food choices when school meal programs are not operating.

Access to summer meals will become available beginning June 5. To find the site nearest to you, text FOOD to 304-304; call the Idaho Care Line at 2-1-1; or go to the USDA’s Find Meals for Kids map HERE.

“The Summer Food Service Program is a great example of what’s possible in our communities when we focus on our children,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “For some students, food scarcity is a reality during the summer and this important program helps meet their basic needs.”

The program provides free snacks and meals to children ages 18 and younger in locations throughout the state. Meals are served in areas of greatest need, with food provided by sponsors who are reimbursed for each qualifying breakfast, lunch, snack and/or supper they serve. In the summer of 2022, 67 sponsors served more than 860,000 meals and snacks at more than 235 sites across Idaho.

The program has no income requirements, and anyone under 18 can receive free meals, no questions asked. In addition to serving healthy, nutritious meals and snacks, many of the meal sites also offer games and reading activities for children and families.